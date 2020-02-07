‘MPowered’ seminar a big hit

MPowered was an exciting and informative seminar for pharmacists, with presentations tailored to allow attendees the perfect mix of entertainment and edifying material.

Combining delectable lunch and snack options with enlightening all-day presentations, the seminar was fully endorsed by Medical Disposables and Supplies (MDS), an islandwide distributor of healthcare and consumer products with a catalogue spanning pharmaceuticals, vaccines, hospital supplies and beauty items.

“We are committed to advancing and improving the field of medicine locally, and that has given rise to the inaugural staging of the continuing education seminar for pharmacists as we offer the opportunity to fulfil required credits. [The year] 2020 is full of hope and promise, and it is amidst an environment of continued learning, that MDS is sharing a story of strength and M-Powerment,” explained Kurt Boothe, general manager.

“The speakers we had involved are well known in their respective fields and so, personally, I expected nothing short of an electrifying experience for everyone involved. They certainly delivered on that, and I believe all the participants gained a wealth of knowledge just from being involved here today,” continued Boothe.

The day’s standout presentations came from Yanique Mclean, Michelle Jackson and Dr Daryl Daley, who covered ‘The Hype around Hyperhidrosis’, ‘Your Personal Prescription for Success’ and ‘Reju-V-Nation’, respectively. Mclean, MDS’s chief pharmacist, detailed the confusion, struggle and sometimes-embarrassing elements of hyperhidrosis, a condition that causes profuse sweating, earning significant applause as she closed with available treatment options and remedies.

The attendees were treated to an esteem-building presentation by lifestyle coach Michelle Jackson, who encouraged them to not only develop and own their personal brands, but also strive to live in a state of constant personal improvement.

The penultimate event of the day left tongues wagging as OBGyn Dr Daryl Daley left no stone unturned in his detailed presentation on vaginal rejuvenation and cosmetic gynaecology. The no-holds-barred address was punctuated with sporadic laughter, gasps and chatter, as the popular doctor proclaimed the female reproductive organ “greater than gold”.