St Catherine mother and child reported missing

The Spanish Town Police in St Catherine are seeking the public’s assistance to locate two-year-old Keiymar Holding and his mother 27-year-old Keesha Robinson-Holding who both have been missing since Tuesday, January 28.

The police say Keiymar is of a medium build, of a dark complexion and is about two 2 feet tall while Keesha is slim build, of a dark complexion and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

They say mother and child were last seen about 5:30 p.m in the Spanish Town Bus Park.

Their modes a dress when they went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keesha Robinson-Holding and Keiymar Holding, who are from Twickenham Park drive in Greendale, Spanish Town, is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

