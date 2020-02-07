Trelawny man accused of killing father denied bail

The man accused of chopping his father to death and then soliciting the help of three persons to dump the body in a cane field was denied bail on Thursday when he appeared before the Trelawny Parish Court.

Falmouth detectives charged 35-year-old Namardo Gordon with the murder of his father 59-year-old Glenroy Gordon on Monday, three days after his body was found in a cane field in a Toyota motorcar.

The police reported that the body had chop wounds to the head.

Detectives also charged Namardo’s common-law wife, 28-year-old Christina Cain, his uncle, 40-year-old Ralston Thomas, and his friend 37-year-old Andra Campbell.

The three also appeared in court where Cain was offered bail while the other two were remanded.

All four are scheduled to return to court on Friday, February 14.

The police report that the domestic dispute that ended with the death of the elder Gordon was reportedly ignited when Cain accused him of making sexual advances towards her.

The dispute reportedly escalated, got physical and Namardo used a machete to chop his father several times, allegedly in defence of his common-law-wife.

The couple then reportedly enlisted the help of Thomas and Campbell to dispose of the body.

