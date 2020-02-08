JLP likely to expand its majority in next election says Holness

Prime Minister and leader of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Andrew Holness, has suggested that the JLP is likely to be re-elected if the general election is called soon.

Delivering a lecture at the University of Missouri in the United States for Black History Month last week, the prime minister told his audience that although his party had won the February 2016 general elections by a slim majority of only one seat, current polls indicate that his government is likely to be returned to power.

"I believe that we have performed very well as a government, and I don't like to ring my own bell, but I think we would at this point be leading in the polls. Were an election to be called, it is likely we would secure an even larger majority," he said, as he gave students a brief history of his political career before commencing his lecture.

General elections are not constitutionally due until 2021, however, the prime minister has been hinting to his supporters that the elections may be much sooner than the constitutional due date.

