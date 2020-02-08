Logos Hope to dock in Montego Bay February 13

The world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, is set for western Jamaica from February 13 – February 23.

The unique vessel, with 400 volunteers from nations around the world, is set to offer events on board for all ages, in addition to the sale of 5,000 books at affordable prices.

Persons attending the events can get tickets on board or at Speedy Prints, 20 Market Street, Montego Bay.



Among the events is a theatrical production of the CS Lewis classic, The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, which will be on show on Sunday, February 16 and 23 at 2 pm and 6 pm.

MV Logos Hope will open to the public daily from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. It will be closed on Tuesday, February 18.



Entrance fee to the Logos Hope is $200 per person. Adults 65 and over and children under 12 years old are allowed to enter free. However, children must be accompanied by an adult.

