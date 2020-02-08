Police called to probe online impersonation of Matthew Samuda

The police have been called in to probe alleged attempts to solicit funds online, by persons impersonating government senator, Matthew Samuda.

The senator made the revelation in a statement to the press this morning.

He says he has also called information technology experts to assist him with securing his online handles and protecting his data.

According to the senator, his impersonator, or impersonators, have been using Facebook Messenger to attempt to solicit funds.

"Attempts to hack my social media account have also been brought to my attention," he revealed.

"Please note I do not use Facebook Messenger to transact business and would never conduct any business in such a manner," he cautioned. "Members of the public who may have received messages from any social media account purporting to be me which propose to solicit funds should report the development to Facebook as fraudulent."

He further warned members of the public to avoid sharing any personal information related to government programmes if they are contacted online. He says information about government programmes is best obtained from official government websites.

"I hereby express my appreciation to well thinking people who have brought this matter to my attention," he said.

