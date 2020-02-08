Thai soldier kills at least 20 people

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — A soldier has shot and killed at least 20 people and injured 31 others in north eastern Thailand, where he has been holed up in a popular shopping mall, officials say.

Thai police say they have secured the mall, while the Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says there are no more bodies left inside the shopping centre. However, he added, “We don’t know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not.”

He did not say whether the shooter had been found.

Anutin says a doctor was among those shot as helped an injured person.

The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, based on security camera video aired on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath says the incident began at about 3:30 pm.

Shortly before midnight, police announced they had secured the entire mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. They released photos of officers escorting people to the exits, but they gave no information about the gunman’s whereabouts.

A police officer contacted by phone said the soldier had initially shot dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute.

