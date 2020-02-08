Westmoreland: Husband allegedly stabs wife before poisoning self

The police in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, are probing a possible case of murder suicide, in which a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before consuming a toxic substance.

The incident happened in Aston district in the parish yesterday.

Dead are 29-year-old Salema Reid, and her husband, 54-year-old Phillip Reid, both of Aston.

The Gleaner understands that about 11:00 am yesterday, the couple were arguing at home. The argument evolved into physical abuse, Reid allegedly began to hit his wife and then used a knife to stab her several times. He then fled the scene, but was later seen by persons in the community drinking a substance resembling the herbicide, gramoxone.

The police were called and Mrs Reid was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Reid was also taken to hospital where he was admitted, but later died.

