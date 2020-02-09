Bamboo’s diamonds

In those days, the congregation at the New Testament Church of God in Bamboo, St Ann, and the one in Lower Buxton, some 10 miles away, usually visit each other’s church, alternately.

It was on the occasion of one of those visits, in the autumn of 1959, that he first noticed her. She was 21 and he was 11 years her senior, at 32 years old.

She, of Lower Buxton, and he, of Bamboo, had both been baptised for a number of years prior to that fateful day.

“I court her three months, from one date to the other, three months, then I married her,” he revealed.

That wedding, between Ralph Small and Beryl (née Cruickshank) took place on January 31, 1960, in Bamboo, St Ann.

The union, which was richly blessed by God, produced 11 children – Neville, Stephen, Joseph, Ruth, Esther, James, Linda, Lester, Michelle, Ralph Jr, who got his father’s name, and Annette, whose middle name of Beryl is from her mother.

Last Friday, January 31, all 11 children, other family members, and close friends gathered at the couple’s home in Bamboo to help them celebrate their 60th (Diamond) anniversary.

It was a feast fit for a king that was prepared especially for the couple and all who were present that Friday night. The celebration would carry over to Sunday when a special service was held at the church to mark Ralph and Beryl’s diamond anniversary.

The two, still in good health, were also in high spirits when Family and Religion spoke to them.

“It has been up and down, but the Lord has carried me through, and I am thankful. Yes, it has been a good life,” Ralph Small offered when asked about the journey.

And in describing her husband as being “a good man, a good father and a good husband,” Beryl Small also acknowledged the support of the Lord in their lives.

“I think what made the difference is we’re Christians, so God has been with us all through these years. Sometimes it was rough, but because of His grace, He helped us along,” she sharred.

She added: “There have been some good times that we shared together, and having our children, he was always there for them. We prayed together. Whenever anything happened we prayed together. We plan together. If it’s tears, we cry together. Even when there were times when things were rough, I encouraged myself because I know it was God who placed us together. There have been some good days, and I just give God thanks.”

With Jesus leading the way, there have been no regrets, she acknowledged. And for others, she offered some encouragement.

“In order to have a good life, I would encourage others to be certain that God’s will is in your married life. It must be the will of God. In other words, God has to join you together. I think married life demands a Christian life, so it takes God’s grace for you to be faithful to each other.”

widespread good

And among the many persons to speak good of the Smalls was Owen Walker, pastor of the County Line Worship Centre Church of God, in Florida, USA, who flew in for the occasion.

“I couldn’t miss out on this one,” Walker said. “I’ve known them 13 years, and I was impressed with the humility the first time we met. I hope that they will live to 115 each, and that would be a lifetime lived.”

Walker likened the Smalls unto the diamond that signifies their 60th wedding anniversary.

“They’re diamonds, and not only that, behind them, all the children, I consider them diamonds, and if they would live their lives like they both lived, I’m sure that all the blessings that they have left behind will be theirs.”

The respect for the Smalls was spread throughout the community.

Roneil Webb, who was one of several young men helping to prepare the Friday night feast, said of the Smalls: “They are the father and mother of the whole community. They have been taking care of us for a very long time, an’ mi respect them 100 per cent.”

And even more, the children showed honour to their parents on their special occasion.

The couple’s first child, Neville, who is a bishop, described his parents as the best in the world.

“I’m privileged to celebrate 59 of these 60 years with them whether consciously or unconsciously,” Neville said. “I want to give thanks for such a special family, and more so, my mom and dad, who are celebrating their 60th anniversary. I would classify them to be the best parents in the world.”

Bishop James Small, the middle child, said his life has been affected to a great extent, in a positive way, by his parents.

“They are the reason for my accomplishments, my success. All of my development I attribute to their guidance, the type of parenthood they provided. I love them dearly,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Stephen, who flew in from The Cayman Islands for the celebrations while Joseph described growing up in a home with 10 siblings as “a beautiful experience”.