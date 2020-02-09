Barbados denies cruise ship entry over gastroenteritis outbreak

Barbados has denied entry to the cruise ship MV Caribbean Princess because of an outbreak of gastroenteritis on board. The ship, carrying more than 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crew, was scheduled to berth at the Bridgetown Port on Sunday morning. Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George, said, the Ministry of Health and Wellness had received a number of reports, including from the Caribbean Public Health Agency of “a significant outbreak” of gastroenteritis on the ship. According to George, in keeping with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and “as a matter of caution”, the Ministry of Health and Wellness decided that the cruise liner will not be allowed to berth. Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.