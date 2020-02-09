Cruise ship with coronavirus scare heads to Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb 9, CMC – A ship that carried passengers suspected of contracting the novel coronavirus, is due to arrive in Bermuda tomorrow.

The ship comes as health officials announced that 14 people on the island were being monitored for the virus.

Four passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas were taken to hospital amid fears they may have contracted the virus after the ship returned to its home port in Bayonne, New Jersey, last Friday.

However, tests showed none of them had the virus, which has killed more than 800 people.

Bermuda’s Ministry of Health and port authorities have said they are prepared for the ship’s visit to Dockyard on the island’s west end.

A spokeswoman said, “Bermuda will apply the necessary protocols upon arrival. Residents should be assured that health and port authorities are prepared and equipped to deal with the vessel in accordance with our established protocols."

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean has said it "has enacted their own stringent protocols with regards to the screening of passengers prior to boarding. None of the four guests showed any clinical signs or symptoms of coronavirus, while they were on board our ship.”

It said one of the passengers had tested positive only for Influenza A and none had been to China since January 26.

