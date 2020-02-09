Jamaican cleric to deliver 2020 Dean’s Lecture

Straight-talking Anglican cleric, The Very Rev Sean Major-Campbell, will deliver the 2020 Dean’s Lecture on Tuesday at the Frank Collymore Hall of the Central Bank of Barbados. The lecture is sponsored by the St Michael Centre for Faith and Action (SMFCA).

Fr Major-Campbell, the dean of the Kingston region of the Jamaican Anglican Diocese, is well-known for his thought-provoking presentations on human rights and social issues. He will speak on the topic The Christian Faith in the Public Square: Justice, Compassion and Humility.

The 2020 Dean’s Lecture is a major event on the calendar of the SMCFA, a think-tank based at the Cathedral Church of St Michael and All Angels. Launched three years ago, the SMCFA seeks to apply Christian theology to the analysis and understanding of contemporary social issues to bring an informed perspective to public debate.

“For Christianity to have relevance to the lives of our people in this complex age, it must mean much more than attending church on Sundays (Saturdays). It must directly speak to the burning issues we encounter on a daily basis and guide our search for meaningful solutions,” said The Very Rev Dr Jeffrey D. Gibson, dean of St Michael’s Cathedral.

“We, therefore, look forward to the presentation of Dean Major-Campbell, confident that he will leave us with much food for thought,” Gibson added.