JLP to expose fake news on social media

Prime Minister and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader, Andrew Holness, has warned his supporters to be discerning and on the look out for fake news on social media, as they prepare for the next general election.

Noting that political parties were now in the "silly season", Holness told supporters to be careful, especially of content they consume on social media being packaged as truth. He was speaking during a JLP Area Two Council meeting at the Portmore HEART Academy in St Catherine this afternoon.

"In today's world you have to be very careful, because now they have something called deep fake [news] that when you look at it, you can't tell that it is fake," he cautioned.

"Now there is a sense that this fake news can influence how you think and how you vote and you have to ask yourself: 'Is it right for people to tell lies and parade those lies as truths in order to trick you into voting a particular way?" he said, urging his supporters to question what they view.

He said the JLP has begun to beef up the party's capacity to detect and expose content packaged as fact on social media.

