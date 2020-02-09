Ministry of Health to meet with Vineyard Town residents over use of hospital as quarantine facility

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness are expected to meet with residents of Vineyard Town in South East St Andrew this afternoon, in light of plans to use the St Joseph's Hospital in the community as a quarantine facility to isolate and treat persons suspected of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Member of Parliament for the area, Julian Robinson, says several residents have raised concerns since the announcement was made by the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton on Friday. He says he had, therefore, reached out to the minister to have officials attend the meeting and provide more details on the plan.

"The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Antrim Road, off Deanery Road, where the citizen's association meets," Robinson revealed.

Speaking on Radio Jamaica's Beyond the Headlines on Friday, Dr Tufton said a transfer of patients and staff from St Joseph's to other health facilities would be completed this weekend and specialised staff assigned to the hospital.

The minister said the decision to use St Joseph's was made to increase the space available to quarantine suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, especially Jamaicans who may choose to return home from China, where the outbreak began.

Jamaica has restricted travel from China, however, Jamaicans in China who choose to return to Jamaica will not be denied entry.

