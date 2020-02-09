Minor quake in Haiti

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded in Haiti yesterday.

The country's Bureau of Mines and Energy says the epicentre of the quake was located 20 km west of Port-au-Prince, between Léogâne and Carrefour, and 5.6 km northwest of La Salle.

The earthquake was noticeable in the metropolitan areas of Port-au-Prince, Kenscoff and Pétion-ville.

The regional office of the Directorate of Civil Protection did not report any damage or loss of life.

According to the January 2020 seismic bulletin – based on the registration of national and seismological networks, 24 earthquakes of magnitudes between 1.4 and 3.5 were recorded across the country.

The faults affected by the tremors were found mainly in the north and west of the country and occurred mainly in the sea at depths varying between eight and 96 km.

