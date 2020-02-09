National Career Awareness Week launched

Broadening students' horizons about careers and removing stereotypes, is what organisers of the National Careers Awareness Week 2020 are hoping to achieve.

The 10th annual staging of the National Career Awareness Week commenced this morning with a special worship service at the Church of the Open Bible in St Andrew. It will be supported by several activities that will be held through to Friday.

The week will be observed under the theme: 'Career Development: the Vehicle that Leads to Success'.

Speaking this morning during the church service, acting chief education officer in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr Kasan Troupe, encouraged students to become involved in the week of activities.

"I encourage boys and girls to participate. We want every individual, every school, to be focused this week on career development in this country. We want every student and teacher to be involved in every activity we have planned for this week," she said.

Troupe said, in partnership with entities such as the HEART Trust/NTA and Junior Achievement Jamaica, the plan is to challenge stereotypes and develop community awareness of the concepts, benefits and values of career development.

"Our students are being prepared to be creators of knowledge, the driving force, to make Jamaica have that global impact. No longer are our teachers about just teaching to fit in. These students are pushing the envelope and are making the difference, challenging the stereotypes," she said.

She continued: "That is what this year's careers week is all about. We will be exposing our students to 21st century job skills. We will be pulling in HEART, Junior Achievement Jamaica. These entities are very important to us in creating a globalised industry that will cause our students to remain competitive and on the cutting edge."

Starting tomorrow through to Friday, libraries across the island will open library service displays to the public to educate persons of all ages about career paths and routes to accomplishing them.

On Tuesday, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) Conference will be held at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St Andrew, targeting students from selected schools and HEART Trust trainees.

On Wednesday, Careers Day, there will be exhibitions in schools; while a regional forum and exposition is slated for Thursday. Friday, a creative and cultural exposition at the Institute of Jamaica will be opened to the public. The day will also feature a 'Take Your Child to Work' initiative for grades 7-9 students.

