Westmoreland taxi operator dies in crash

A 59-year-old taxi driver lost his life in a motor vehicle crash on the Darliston main road in Westmoreland early yesterday morning.

He has been identified as Lascelles Beckford of Hopewell district in the parish.

The police say about 1:30 am Beckford was driving his Nissan AD Wagon when he lost control and crashed into a column. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated.

