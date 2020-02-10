15-year-old boy killed in Portmore gun attack

A 15-year-old boy was on Sunday killed in a gun attack in Phoenix Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

He has been identified as Jaheim Palmer, a student of the Ascot High School, which is located in the parish.

The police report that about 6:55 Palmer was riding a motorcycle along a dirt track when he was pounced upon by a group of gunmen who opened fire.

The police were called to the scene and the teen was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police seized the bike as well as a number of spent shells.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

The murder followed that of another schoolboy in Juno Crescent in Clarendon over the weekend.

Palmer’s killing brings to 14 the number of homicides in the St Catherine South Police Division.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.