Man shot and killed at St Thomas wake

The police in St Thomas are seeking to determine a motive for the shooting death of a man at a wake.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Kerrington Chippy, a mason of Fort in Leith Hall.

The police report that Chippy was attending a wake in the area when about 3:45 on Sunday morning a man approached him and opened fire, hitting him.

He was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Shanna kaye Monteith



