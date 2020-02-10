Man shot and killed at St Thomas wake
Published:Monday | February 10, 2020 | 9:21 AM
- Shanna kaye Monteith
The police in St Thomas are seeking to determine a motive for the shooting death of a man at a wake.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Kerrington Chippy, a mason of Fort in Leith Hall.
The police report that Chippy was attending a wake in the area when about 3:45 on Sunday morning a man approached him and opened fire, hitting him.
He was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
