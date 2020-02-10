Manhunt launched for St Thomas gas station robbers

Detectives assigned to the St Thomas Division have launched a manhunt for two men who reportedly robbed a gas station on the Golden Grove main road.

The Morant Bay Police report that about 9:30 Sunday, a team responded to a report of a robbery at the service station.

The robbers reportedly challenged the police team, opening gunfire at them.

A confrontation reportedly ensued and the men escaped in a car that was parked nearby.

According to the police, they left behind a Heckler & Koch 9mm pistol, which was seized.

The police say the vehicle was later found abandoned in a cane field.

Persons with information that can assist investigators are being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-1027, Crime Stop at 311or the police 119 emergency number.

