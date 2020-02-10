Road closures for opening of parliament

The public is being advised that to facilitate the Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, several roads in the Corporate Area will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic beginning at 8:00 a.m.

These include:

* Duke Street – No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Duke Street, between Sutton Street and North Street.

* Charles Street - No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Charles Street between Hanover Street and King Street.

* Beeston Street - No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Beeston Street between King Street and Hanover Street.

* Mark Lane – Mark Lane will be operated as a One Way (south to north), between Beeston Street and Charles Street.

Vehicles with George William Gordon House stickers will be allowed access to these areas.

JUTC buses, which normally travel along Duke Street from East Queen Street to Heroes Circle, will be diverted as follows:

West along East Street to East Parade, South Parade, West Parade, North Parade; North along Church Street; East along North Street; North along Central Avenue; North along East Heroes Circle back onto the original route.

Traffic personnel will be deployed along the roadways and members of the public are being advised to follow their instructions.

