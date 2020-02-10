Steve Lyston | The army and domestic violence

The army has been very prominent in the media lately regarding domestic violence, not only locally, but it is a common issue internationally. Many cast blame and are taking sides at the gender level; but domestic violence should never be dealt with on the basis of gender. If we are looking at gender, the fact is that more men die than women. It is our responsibility to look at both sides of the story, rather than jumping on one side of the fence.

Core Values

There are many things cause violence at this level. It stems from economic, social, cultural and moral behaviors. Parenting also plays a role in the whole thing. It is disappointing when a soldier makes the headlines in such a negative way; but what many don’t understand is that soldiers are trained to be emotionally hard. They are trained to take pressure and heavy stress, however, they have also been taught core values – courage, loyalty, respect integrity, commitment and discipline – and must demonstrate them. The Bible also says that a good soldier should not be distracted or entangle himself with civilian matters, but must serve wholeheartedly. (2 Timothy 2: 3-4)

Recipe For Disaster

In dealing with domestic violence, we must also look at the things that negatively influence the actions of the soldier, and how we can work together to minimise those influences - the demand on a nation to solve crime and violence, or the demand for soldiers to go to war, for example. One of the things which affects them seriously is the lack of quality time they are able to spend with their families; and it is no secret that the long hours away lead to infidelity on the part of their spouse. So, while they are patrolling out there, somebody else is 'patrolling' at (their) home. One of the worst things the soldier can hear is that somebody else is 'doing the work', and it is worse when they are being jeered by fellow soldiers.

Soldiers are not girl guides or cub scouts; they are trained to kill. For soldiers, especially those with less than six years of service, being away for long hours doing police duties (which they are not trained to do) along with the personal pressures, is a recipe for disaster.

Actions For Moving Forward

While the government wants to boost security in an effort to increase employment among the youth, they must be careful of how they treat the senior ones, particularly as it relates to retiring soldiers. Without a doubt, there is a serious lack of mentors – youth can’t mentor youth. They may have to start calling back those who were honorably discharged in order to bring balance and avoid greater problems.

More time needs to be given to soldiers for family recreation in order to ease the tension, allow all involved to have peace of mind, less stress and greater productivity. Every now and then an “oil change” is needed.

An experienced Regimental Sergeant Major or Company Sergeant Major or Platoon Sergeant, must be able to quickly identify when something has gone wrong within the family and act wisely. The army also needs to carefully examine the area of Chaplaincy, and how they can bring a new Spiritual climate to bring a refreshing to them. We cannot allow them to operate without that kind of atmosphere – something that Yoga and the New Age Activities cannot provide. The chaplain must be one to help the soldiers beyond simply recommending disciplinary action.

Neighbours and family members must be encouraged to report, with proof, any form of domestic violence they know of, to the Officer in Command of the soldier’s unit, or to the Military Police or Chaplain without fear that the soldier will be discharged.

Furthermore, there are many soldiers who suffer with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and who need medical help. There are others who are afraid to re-adjust to civilian life because they don’t have much savings, and others don’t know how to survive and that has a negative impact on them. So, the private sector, banking sector and government must put more systems in place particularly low-income housing. This will minimise domestic violence.

Instead of hurling negative criticisms, let us work together to preserve life.