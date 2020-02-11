Growth & Jobs | Opportunity for growth - Jamaica Plumbing redefines shopping experience, officially opens Portmore megastore

After 32 years in the business, Jamaica Plumbing Supplies Ltd is redefining the retail shopping experience for plumbing products and accessories.

It is bringing to Jamaican consumers what they are already accustomed to shopping for groceries, household furniture and appliances and clothes with the opening of a 20,000-square-foot flagship store at Congreve Park at Naggo Head in Portmore, St Catherine, last Saturday.

Operations Manager Brenton Neil, whose father started the business that already has two locations in Kingston, explained that Portmore provided space for expansion and opportunity for growth.

“We were looking for space to expand and Kingston, as most persons know, is already saturated, and we are already located in Kingston, so Portmore really made sense for us (and) and the economy of Portmore is really growing,” Neil explained.

“We bought the property about four years ago and we had a vision to create the largest plumbing supplies business in the Caribbean, and in the construction of this facility we have achieved that,” added Leonard Green, one of the directors of Jamaica Plumbing Supplies Ltd, who was also at Saturday’s official opening.

New flagship store

The new flagship store, which was built at a cost of about $300 million through a mix of own funds and loans, accommodates retail, warehouse and office space for Jamaica Plumbing Supplies.

“Portmore has been targeted as a place for growth and development, and we believe that from this base we can virtually launch off to make an impact nationally,” Green said.

“It is expected that we can keep our supplies under one roof and dispatch from this location for islandwide delivery,” he further explained.

In addition to being strategic to grow business, the younger Neil, who pointed that he has been involved in the business from as far back as high school, explained that the investment in Portmore is sentimental, as it is a coming of a full circle for his parents, who once lived there many years ago before going into business.

Importantly, however, Neil said that the Portmore flagship location will enable the largest fully integrated plumbing supplies retailer on the island to go after more business with high-volume customers like contractors and developers, as it can now accommodate a larger and more streamlined inventory.

“Behind the scenes, we work a lot with contractors, plumbers, and architects so if you are doing a project, a simple email will start the communication. If you come into the store, you say to one of our sales reps what you have going on and at that point your pricing is a completely different pricing from retail, because that brings about volume discounts and project pricing; and because of the high level of stock that we carry, we will work with you (to take the stock in tranches),” Neil explained.

“We are hoping it would make more sense for them to do business with us rather than import their own plumbing supplies,” Green added.

Larger space, more variety

As for the regular homeowner, the larger space means more variety and comfort, as well as the latest trends in water-conservation devices. “We try to carry a (wide) variety that everyone can come in, see something and pay a price that they are comfortable with,” Neil stressed, pointing out that “even if there is something that you like and we don’t have it, we will get it for you”.

And for those customers who are too busy to visit its stores or are living overseas, Jamaica Plumbing has an online store that facilitates purchases from anywhere. For added convenience, they deliver islandwide.

Neil said the next location for the plumbing supplies retailer is western Jamaica, to satisfy the demands of customers from that side of the island.