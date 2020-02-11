King Valley Gang Trial | Hearing adjourned for two weeks as accused falls ill

The trial of the six alleged members of the Westmoreland-based King Valley Gang has been adjourned until February 25 due to health issues being experienced by one of the men of trial.

Presiding judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said a medical professional has recommended that accused Carlington Godfrey be excused from the trial for 21 days, citing a medical report submitted to the court.

On Monday, Godfrey's attorney Abina Morris, informed the court that her client had complained about feeling ill and requested medical attention.

The court was told that he would receive medical care when he returned to the correctional facility where he is being held.

Godfrey, Derval Williams, Lindell Powell, Copeland Sankey, Rannaldo McKennis and Christon Grant are on trial for breaches of Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) 2014, commonly called the Anti-Gang legislation, in relation to crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

