The MultiCare Youth Foundation kicks off Heart Month

The MultiCare Youth Foundation kicked off Heart Month last Tuesday with the training of the YUTE Teach students in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at Trench Town Polytechnic College.

The eight-hour session led by E-Fast, an emergency first-aid and safety training institute, facilitated 40 students who are currently being trained to obtain Level ll certification in early childhood development. The participants will be placed in early-childhood institutions around Kingston and St Andrew for an internship period of three months.

Project Manager at The MultiCare Youth Foundation, Taneshia Stoney, stated: “Children are prone to accidents, and given that the participants will be first responders while within these early-childhood schools, it is of utmost importance that they be trained in paediatric first aid and CPR.”

Aspect of the session

The theoretical aspect of the session covered first aid, universal precautions, choking, CPR, recovery position, severe bleeding, shock, poisons, and bone and joint injuries. Practical demonstrations followed in which the students participated.

“I loved the experience,” said Shanaia Palmer, one of the 40 YUTE Teach students.

“The first-aid training equipped me with the know-hows and information that I did not have, such as different things about cardiac arrest and its causes. The practical aspect was very beneficial to me because if I’m on the road and a situation arises, I can give assistance – and more so while I am working with the babies in the schools, and even the child I have at home. I will know exactly what to do. I am very excited.”

YUTE Teach is a $22.3-million initiative of The MultiCare Youth Foundation with funding from the HEART Trust/NTA, ICD Group Holdings Limited, American Friends of Jamaica, Australian Aid, Joan Duncan Foundation; Fidelity Motors Ltd, Jamaica Public Service Company; with in-kind contributions from the Jamaica Urban Transit Company and technical support from the Early Childhood Commission.