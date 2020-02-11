NWA to complete Bowden Hill bridge project by February

The National Works Agency (NWA) is estimating that the project to construct a new bridge at Bowden Hill in West Rural St Andrew should be completed by the end of the month.

The bridge collapsed in mid-February 2019 under the weight of a laden truck which cut off direct access between the communities of Airy Castle and Bowden Hill for the last year.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw says the demolition of the compromised structure was completed at the weekend and the NWC main removed, clearing the way for the new bridge to be launched.

The new structure is a Mabey Delta compact 200 modular bridge assembled from parts imported from England.

The bridge spans some 110 feet and will accommodate single-lane vehicular traffic.

Following the launch of the superstructure, the installation of deck panels and the construction of concrete back walls and slabs for approach roads will continue into the upcoming weeks.

The project is being implemented at a cost of $31.7 million with the bridge components supplied from the NWA’s stock.

