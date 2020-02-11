Stocks Round Up | JSE Combined Index dips

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined again on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 23/42.

The index moved down by 3040.33 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 473,500.12.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 2798.09 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 480,098.25, while the Junior Market Index declined by 42.86 points or 1.43 per cent to close at 2,951.83.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 12.41 points or 5.73 per cent to close at 228.93.

Overall market activity

70 stocks traded

23 advanced

42 declined

5 traded firm

Winners

Ciboney Group up 20 per cent to close at $0.12

Proven Investments USD up 12.82 per cent to close at $0.31

Pulse Investments up 10.28 per cent to close at $9.33

Main Event Entertainment Group up 10.34 per cent closing at $6.40

Blue Power Group up 8.17 per cent to close at $3.97

Losers

Sagicor Real Estate X Fund down 14.38 per cent to close at $7.74

CAC 2000 9.5% Cum Redeemable Prefs down 11.86 per cent to close at $1.04

Access Financial Services down 10.38per cent to close at $25.99

138 Student Living down 8.14. per cent to close at $4.40

Derremon Trading down 7.35 per cent to close at $1.89.

Market volume

35.42 million units valued at over $102.063 million.

Volume leaders were Wigton followed by Sagicor Select Financial and Sagicor Select Manufacturing.

