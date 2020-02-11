THRONE SPEECH | 10,000 more houses coming

A commitment to build over 10,000 houses in the new fiscal year is among the government's plans to achieve the Vision 2030 goal of giving Jamaicans access to safe, sustainable and affordable housing.

According to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen stated that the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the Housing Association of Jamaica (HAJ) are expected to continue to accelerate the delivery of housing solutions this year.

“We need to build enough housing solutions at a rate which will prevent informal settling,” said Allen during his Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament today.

He noted that the NHT, in particular, has widened income bands, increased its loan limit, introduced inter-generational mortgages and reduced mortgage interest rates by one per cent across the board to improve access to loans and provide support for home ownership.

On the matter of informal settlements, Allen said this year, the Government will complete the National Squatter Survey to accurately determine the extent of squatting in the country and to provide critical information to guide the completion of the National Squatter Management Policy and Implementation Plan.

Further, he disclosed that the Real Estate Board, the Commission of Strata Corporations and the Registrar of Timeshares will be merged to form the Real Estate Authority of Jamaica.

