THRONE SPEECH | Gov’t to provide water to 180,000 rural residents this year

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen says the Government will this year provide water supply solutions to approximately 180,000 Jamaicans living in rural areas.

In delivering the Throne Speech today, Allen emphasised that the Government recognises that universal access to safe, potable water is a key development priority.

He noted that the National Water Sector Policy, which will guide the provision of universal access to safe, potable water to all Jamaicans by 2030, was tabled as a White Paper in the Houses of Parliament in July 2019.

As part of the policy implementation, he said the Government convened the Integrated Water Resources Management Council to serve as the advisory body for the management of the island’s water resources.

