THRONE SPEECH | Gov’t to roll out GIDP

The Government will this coming year continue heavy investment in infrastructure under the Greater Infrastructure Development Programme (GIDP).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in January that the GIDP will replace the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP), saying the programme had run its course.

The MIDP was introduced in 2016 as the main driver of budgeted infrastructural development in Jamaica aimed at capital projects including roads and drains.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, in delivering the Throne Speech during today’s ceremonial opening of parliament, said the GIDP is a multi-year comprehensive infrastructure programme which includes not just roads but bridges and structures, street lighting, sidewalks and ramps, traffic lights, water and sewerage, fire hydrants and drainage.

Additionally, Allen said the government will be building smart infrastructure with fibre optics, cameras and sensors designed and embedded into infrastructure assets.

Further, it was announced that the government will introduce a “Lengthman Programme”, which will serve as a preventative maintenance initiative for rural roads and high-trafficked corridors; built on a performance-based system and enabled by technology.

Allen said the programme will be executed at the community level by residents.

“The Government’s vision is to create modern, SMART and sustainable urban centres. The aim is to make places that are accessible, secure, clean and connected for the enjoyment of the people and the pride of the nation,” he said.

