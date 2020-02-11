THRONE SPEECH | Jamaica to introduce electric public passenger buses

Jamaica is to introduce electric buses, starting with 45 units to be added to the fleet of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

This was disclosed by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen during his Throne Speech at today’s ceremonial opening of parliament.

“The projected benefits of implementing this initiative are quite significant and include energy saving, environmental preservation and the reduction of the national fuel bill,” Allen said.

He said the government is on a move to expand the JUTC’s fleet so as to sustain daily bus deployment and to improve service delivery.

Last September, Energy Minister Fayval Williams indicated that she wants Jamaica to seriously consider introducing electric buses to the public transport system.

The switch from the current diesel-fuel operated fleet of the JUTC would demand significant capital cost, but Williams said there could be favourable long-term savings.

At the time, she said she would have discussions with Transport Minister Robert Montague with a view to examining the possibility of introducing e-buses to Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Allen told the joint sitting of both houses of parliament that the Government is also leveraging technology to help clean up and regulate the public passenger industry, noting that the recently launched Drive Safe app, for example, allows members of the public to report drivers who break the law.

Legislative priorities in the transport and mining sector will include the following:

• Amendment to the Civil Aviation Act as it is critical that Jamaica maintains its civil aviation standards in line with international best practices.

• Shipping (Pollution Prevention, Response, Liability and Compensation) Bill to allow for recovery and compensation in the event of an oil spill, and contribution by importers of oil to the International Oil Pollution Compensation Fund.

• Minerals Industries (Encouragement Act) to give effect to the Draft National Minerals Policy which proposes to offer incentives encouraging investment into minerals other than bauxite.

