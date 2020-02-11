THRONE SPEECH | Video-link, digital recording equipment installed in 78 courtrooms

Video-link and digital audio recording equipment have been installed in 78 courtrooms across Jamaica.

This was disclosed by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen during the Throne Speech at today’s ceremonial opening of parliament.

Allen further told the joint sitting of both houses that the delivery of the Judicial Case Management System– an end-to-end Case and Electronic Document Management System is far advanced.

He said both initiatives are complementary to the efforts of the Judiciary and the Court Administration Division and will significantly transform the landscape within which the courts operate by improving court efficiency, user experience and by facilitating enhanced protection for vulnerable and intimidated witnesses.

Allen also disclosed that major works to expand court infrastructure will also be advanced to develop three regional judicial complexes in the parishes of Manchester, St Ann and St James and one Parish Court in St Catherine.

