We wish her well...PNP on Kari Douglas' move to join JLP

The People's National Party (PNP) says it is well-advanced in confirming its new candidate for the Trafalgar Division and is committed to retaining the seat in the next local government elections.

This morning, Kari Douglas switched political allegiance moving from the PNP to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party.

#KariDouglas is a two-term councillor elected on @JamaicaPNP ticket. Her decision to cross to the @jlpjamaica means the majority in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation has now moved up to 22. The @JamaicaPNP minority is now down to 18. Here's the moment she switched: pic.twitter.com/pft8dznKgI — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 11, 2020

READ: Why Kari Douglas has switched to the JLP

“The party wishes Douglas well as she embarks on a new phase of her political journey,” said PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson in a brief statement.

In making the announcement, Douglas said, for some time, the PNP has not been a space where creative ideas, especially the thoughts of young people, are encouraged and treated seriously.

"I have decided that enough is enough," she said.

Accusing factions loyal to PNP President Peter Phillips of a “vindictive push” to have her removed, last October Douglas quit as minority spokesperson amid a fallout targeting backers of leadership challenger Peter Bunting.

READ: Douglas says victimised, quits role in post-Bunting fallout

Douglas, in her resignation letter to the PNP minority leader of the Building and Town Planning Committee of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, Andrew Swaby, said she made the decision based on pressure from Phillips’ ONE PNP supporters at the municipality who wanted her to relinquish her position.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.