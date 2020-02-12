$40 million road patching programme in St Elizabeth

Work to improve the driving experience of motorists in St Elizabeth is now underway as the National Works Agency (NWA) is targeting some 27 corridors under a multi-million dollar patching programme.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says a number of main and parochial roads will get attention.

The 12,000 square metre programme commenced last week and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Corridors that will be benefiting under the programme, valued at $40 million, include that from Pedro Cross to Lititz, Lititz to Brinkley, Breas River to Newton, Black River to Luana to Scotts Cove, Mountainside to Malvern and Redgate to Elderslie.

Shaw says that the roads from New Holland to Redgate, Luana to Tombstone, White Hall to Bethsalem, Lacovia to Vauxhall, Brompton to Cotterwood, Red Dirt to Round Hill, Vauxhall to Union, Vauxhall to Arcadia and the Santa Cruz Bypass will also be improved.

Road users are therefore being advised to obey warning signs and the instructions of flag persons while the works are in progress.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.