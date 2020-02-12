Budget Debate schedule

Monday, Feb 24 and tuesday, feb 25

(examination of the Estimates of Expenditure)

• ↓Meeting of the Standing Finance Committee

Tuesday, March 10

• ↓Opening of the Budget Debate by the minister of finance and the public service

Thursday, March 12

• ↓Contribution by the Opposition spokesperson on finance

Tuesday, March 17

• ↓Contribution by the Leader of the Opposition

Thursday, March 19

• ↓↓Contribution by the Prime Minister

Tuesday, March 24

• ↓↓↓↓Closing of the Budget Debate by the minister of finance and the public service