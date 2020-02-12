Budget Debate schedule
Published:Wednesday | February 12, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Monday, Feb 24 and tuesday, feb 25
(examination of the Estimates of Expenditure)
• ↓Meeting of the Standing Finance Committee
Tuesday, March 10
• ↓Opening of the Budget Debate by the minister of finance and the public service
Thursday, March 12
• ↓Contribution by the Opposition spokesperson on finance
Tuesday, March 17
• ↓Contribution by the Leader of the Opposition
Thursday, March 19
• ↓↓Contribution by the Prime Minister
Tuesday, March 24
• ↓↓↓↓Closing of the Budget Debate by the minister of finance and the public service