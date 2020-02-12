Clarendon SE Nomination | JLP's Pearnel Charles Jnr promises to get it done

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) heavyweights turned up in Clarendon South Eastern this afternoon to support the nomination of former Government Senator Pearnel Charles Junior for what Prime Minister Andrew Holness calls the "test of the pulse" March 2 by-election.

"It's one thing to have a poll of what the people think but the real poll is of the ballots," Prime Minister Andrew Holness told reporters after Charles submitted his nomination papers and paid his $15,000 fee.

Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM says the Clarendon South Eastern by-election will be a test of the readiness of the constituency for a general election. @pcharlesjr of the @jlpjamaica will be contesting independent candidate Derrick Lambert. -Kenyon Hemans video #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/qU4QNLE7ia — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 12, 2020

Party chairman Robert Montague, general secretary Dr Horace Chang and the resigned Clarendon South East MP Rudyard Spencer were also at the nomination centre at the Vere Technical High School to support Charles Junior.

So too were the candidate's father, mother and siblings.



IN PHOTO: Independent candidate Derrick Lambert being nominated.

Earlier, former People's National Party candidate Derrick Lambert was nominated as an independent.

READ: Former PNP candidate now independent

According to Charles Junior, this has strengthened his resolve to win.

However, he has acknowledged that there is work to be done.

"Persons who have looked at my track record will establish clearly that I'm about getting it done," he said.

The former prosecutor also said he will be seeking to represent the entire constituency, notwithstanding people's political preference.

The @jlpjamaica's Pearnel Charles Jnr has now been nominated for the March 2 by-election in Clarendon South East. He told reporters "there's work to be done" but he is confident he will be the new Member of Parliament at the end of the polls. - Kenyon Hemans video #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/6YeD0hPbTr — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 12, 2020

"Every road in South East is gonna feel my boot heel," he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.