Clarendon SE Nomination | Some JLP supporters reject Robert Morgan for North Central seat

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Some Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters who turned up for today’s Nomination Day exercise for the South East Clarendon by-election used the occasion to register their objection to Robert Nesta Morgan being the party’s standard-bearer in neighbouring North Central Clarendon.

Pearnel Charles Jr was today nominated on a JLP ticket for the March 2 poll.

North Central Clarendon is currently represented by his father, Pearnel Charles Snr, who is also the Speaker of the House of Representatives and a senior member of the JLP.

Morgan, who currently serves as a parliamentary secretary and a senator, said that he applied to the party to represent the seat, a move which was criticised by some who believe that Charles Jr should replace his father in the constituency.

The JLP gave the nod to Morgan.

The placard-bearing JLP supporters said that they are against Morgan being their parliamentary representative.

"No Morgan, send us somebody else," read one placard.

"Don’t let history repeat itself, send us a neutral candidate…we need quality representation, no backbencher," another read.

However, their stance was not shared by all as some supporters countered their objection saying Morgan should be given time to prove himself.

"Give the man a chance. Him don't even reach inna di seat yet but you a protest. He deserves a chance like anyone else," said one supporter while noting Morgan’s history with the constituency.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.