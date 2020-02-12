Clarendon SE Nomination | Two candidates nominated, now what?

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it will now intensify preparations for the March 2 by-election in Clarendon South East following today’s nomination of two candidates.



Independent candidate Derrick Lambert and the Jamaica Labour Party’s Pearnel Charles Jnr will face off in what the EOJ says will be the sixth parliamentary by-election since the 2016 General Election.



They were nominated two hours apart at the Vere Technical High School.



The People’s National Party has said it will not contest the by-election so close to an expected general election.



According to the EOJ, 41,308 electors are registered to vote in the Clarendon South East by-election.



Here’s what happened in the constituency in the 2016 general election:



JLP - Ruddy Spencer: 10,045 votes

PNP - Patricia Duncan Sutherland: 9,074 votes

Margin of victory: 971 votes



Polling divisions: 133

Eligible voters: 39,210







Five things about Pearnel Charles Jnr:

1. A former prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

2. Is called to the bar in Jamaica and New York.

3. Was appointed senator on March 16, 2016.

4. Is the son of Speaker of the House of Representatives and Clarendon North Central MP Pearnel Charles Snr.

5. Bachelor of Science in Zoology and Bio-Chemistry and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the West Indies. He was also awarded a Master of Law at the University of Washington Law School.



Five things about Derrick Lambert:

1. Born and bred in the south Clarendon district of Vere.

2. Unsuccessfully ran in the 2011 general election in Clarendon South Eastern on a PNP ticket.

3. Served as a director of the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce.

4. Served as chairman of the Clarendon Industrial Provident Society.

5. A trade unionist.

