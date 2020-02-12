Gas prices up $2.98, diesel up $1.04

Gas prices will go up by $2.98 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $124.68 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $127.51.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.04 per litre to sell for $128.15.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $106.24.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will down by $0.05 to sell for $38.47, while butane will move down by $1.30 to sell for $48.71 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.