Greg Christie appointed head of Integrity Commission

Former Contractor General Greg Christie is to become the Executive Director of the Integrity Commission.

The appointment will take effect on May 18.

The post is currently held by interim head Colonel Daniel Pryce

At present, Christie is the Director of the Integrity Commission of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

