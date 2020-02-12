A love born out of tragedy - Crofts Hill group forms One Connection

A charity organisation born out of a loss, One Connection, operating out of Crofts Hill in Clarendon, is the brainchild of Romaine Rowe. Rowe shared with The Gleaner that the concept came out of good deeds extended to him in a time of bereavement.

“How this came about was when my father died. I woke up to a lot of messages of people sending me money to help with the funeral,” he said, noting that the monetary donations eased the financial strain of the funeral expenses.

Rowe subsequently decided to create a WhatsApp group to express gratitude to his donors, not cognisant that the group of 13 would soon transform into a group of almost 200 members.

“Another person’s relative died and I said I would love for him to get the help I got, so I said let me throw the idea in the group,” he said.

Noting that members of the team were quick to donate to the cause, the firefighter said that the giving nature of the members gave him the idea to make the group a movement and, as such, made an official launch in July 2000.

When The Gleaner visited Rowe’s home recently, members of One Connection were assisting him with construction at his house. He shared that this was the 10th house project for the group.

“Once you’re a member and you’re building, everybody gives a bag of cement and members come out to the work day. If you can’t come, you send your $2,000 or send someone to work on your behalf,” he said, noting that members are willing and cooperative.

EACH ONE HELPS ONE

House projects, he said, assist in cutting labour and material costs for group members and lessen the designated completion time, with an average of 45 persons working on site.

“They say that black people uniting is so hard, that it’s like using a broom to sweep back the ocean, but we at One Connection are sick and tired of this old-time culture, so we’re working twice as hard to liberate the mind of our brothers and sisters,” Rowe shared.

The One Connection team comprises of sub-sections, inclusive of a library, which Rowe said is aimed at alleviating hefty textbook costs.

“If you’re in grade nine and someone else is in grade eight, you hand the books down to them. Why buy the book when I have can lend you?” he reasoned.

Team members have also charged themselves with assisting each other with job seeking and employment, while incorporating teaching the skills of trade jobs.

“We are building, training and educating each other,” Rowe said, noting that membership is not confined to Crofts Hill residents, as persons overseas who admire the work have opted to enrol.

The One Connection team has also participated and copped awards in sports.

“We are dominating football in Clarendon,” said Rowe.

“We are promoting unity in the group. We can’t light a candle and put it under a bushel.”

