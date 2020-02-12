Mobay mayor announces $4.5 million initiative to fight dengue

Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Homer Davis, has announced a $4.5-million initiative to control the spread of dengue in the parish.

Davis, who is also the Mayor of Montego Bay, said the project will be executed with support from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, with each of the 17 divisions across the parish being allocated $250,000.

The Mayor’s Office will also receive $250,000.

Davis was addressing a town hall meeting put on by the Ministry of Health & Wellness at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharpe Square on February 6.

“In addition, a $10-million programme is to be rolled out soon in which a major public education and sensitisation programme will be executed across the parish of St James,” he said.

“This programme is aimed at ensuring that all citizens understand the role they must play in this fight against the vector-borne illness,” he added.

The town hall meeting was used to provide updates on developments in St James and western Jamaica, particularly activities being undertaken in relation to dengue and the novel Coronavirus.

“I urge you all to make a commitment to join the fight against vector-borne and airborne diseases. I encourage you to keep your environment clean and dispose of your garbage in a responsible way,” Davis told the audience.

“Dispose of your garbage, not in gullies but in bins provided by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA). In doing that, we will make our environment a much safer place,” he added.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.