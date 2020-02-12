NWA implements traffic changes for Corporate Area

The National Works Agency (NWA) has implemented traffic changes in sections of the Corporate Area.

One such change is the restriction of left and right turn movements from Hagley Park Road onto Keesing Avenue, which will now only accommodate one-way traffic.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explains that Keesing Avenue will now allow two lanes of traffic travelling towards Hagley Park Road and markings and signs have already been implemented reflecting this change.

Shaw says that persons wishing to access Keesing Avenue can do so from the direction of Waltham Park Road.

He says similar changes will be implemented along Elspeth Avenue in coming weeks.

Shaw further states that movement from Central Avenue onto Constant Spring Road will also be restricted, and while it will remain a two-way corridor, traffic will only be able to access the roadway from Constant Spring Road.

Motorists travelling along Central Avenue with the intent of accessing Constant Spring Road will be able to do so via West Avenue.

In the meantime, the NWA is also reviewing traffic changes and restrictions that were implemented as part of the closure of the Three Miles Intersection during the execution of the Hagley Park Road Improvement Project.

Shaw says that changes are possible in this regard and that the public will be duly informed.

He also stated that outside of these changes discussions are now underway in relation to the movement of traffic within the Half Way Tree area.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.