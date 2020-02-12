Police constable, gas station attendant freed of fraud charges

Police Constable Mark Gordon and gas station attendant Antoine Lindo were on Monday freed of fraud charges in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Their attorneys Peter Champagnie and Walter Melbourne had argued that the evidence against the men were inadmissible.

It was being alleged that on May 20, 2016, Gordon, who is attached to the Scenes of Crimes Unit in Spanish Town, St Catherine, tendered fictitious government gas vouchers for his patrol unit for travels that were not done to Lindo who in turn gave him the cash.

During the trial, the prosecution sought to adduce evidence through the arresting officer and a confession that was purportedly made by the policeman’s co-accused.

However, Champagnie submitted that it was inadmissible as it did not comply with the requisite legal requirements to constitute a confession statement.

The prosecution conceded and as such the case against both men was dismissed.

