Post-mortem reveals 11-y-o boy was murdered

A forensic pathologist has concluded that Mark Leslie, the missing 11-year-old whose body was found along a stream in Temple Hall, St Andrew, nearly two weeks ago, was murdered.

According to a family member who asked not to be named, the post-mortem revealed that the Mannings Hill Primary star student was killed by a single blunt force to the head.

Further, the relative disclosed that although Mark went missing on Wednesday, January 29, the pathologist theorised that he was killed the following night.

His body was found on Friday, January 31 at 11:30 a.m. with his sweater over his head.

Investigators reported that the child’s body appeared to have been placed at the location where he was found some time after he had been killed.

It was also revealed that there was blood coming from the boy’s nose.

The grade-six student was described by his neighbours and family as a quiet boy who was respectful and intelligent.

The family member disclosed to The Gleaner that Mark, who was preparing to sit the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, was a top student who received academic awards annually.

Mark was reported missing when he did not return home from school. According to family members, checks revealed that he neither showed up to school that day nor took his usual bus in the morning.

