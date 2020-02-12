Tufton defends St Joseph's Hospital being coronavirus quarantine facility

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton on Tuesday defended the government’s decision to designate the St Joseph's Hospital in St Andrew as a novel Coronavirus quarantine facility.

Tufton and other officials met with residents yesterday at a town hall meeting in the community.

Residents have strongly rejected the move.

Though still disagreeing with the plan, residents were relatively less hostile towards other ministry officials.

READ: “Use Andrew Holness’ House For Quarantine’

Tufton argued that even if the novel Coronavirus was not a threat to Jamaica, St Joseph's is still a hospital which would be visited by persons who may have more serious viruses that could spread to others.

He encouraged residents not to be alarmed by the Coronavirus response plan.

"The virus is not here. We have introduced all the guidelines and principles to keep it out and like the rest of the world, as a country, we have been very good. We have been exceptionally good in keeping these viruses out of Jamaica. We need as a country and our people, to give credit to the public health system," said Tufton.

He noted that screening protocols are in place at ports of entry to ensure that the virus remains outside of Jamaica.

"When they come to the airport, they are screened. There is a big system at the airport that picks up your temperature and you don't even know that. We do that as a routine and we check you," he said.

Jamaica has banned travel to and from China in light of the outbreak.

On Monday, the Health and Wellness Ministry informed that two Jamaicans are in isolation, 12 quarantined in government facilities and 78 quarantined at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.