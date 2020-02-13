Alleged Manchester serial rapist charged

Detectives in Manchester have arrested and charged a man with several counts of rape, robbery and unlawful wounding.

He is 29-year-old Sheldon Mitchell, unemployed of Sunset Drive, Knockpatrick in the parish.

Information from the Manchester Police is that Mitchell was held following a series of investigations spanning November 2019 and January 2020 after several reports from residents.

The police are appealing to persons who may have been victims of rape, robbery or unlawful wounding in Manchester to visit the Manchester Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse or call at 876-963-8283.

