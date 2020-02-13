Corporate Hands | NCB grants $12 million worth of wishes

Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon (left), founder of the Mustard Seed Communities, is all smiles with Thalia Lyn, chairperson, NCB Foundation during, the presentation of a $1-million cheque. The Mustard Seed Communities was Lyn’s ‘Chairman’s Pick’ and was announced last Thursday at an event to reveal the 2019 Grant A Wish winners, held at the NCB Wellness and Recreation Centre in New Kingston