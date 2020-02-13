First Jamaican tests negative for Coronavirus, third now isolated

Jamaica’s Health Ministry is reporting that the first patient isolated with flu-like symptoms has tested negative for the Coronavirus.

In the meantime, it said a third person has now been isolated after presenting symptoms that raised the concern of health authorities.

The Health Ministry is awaiting the results of samples sent overseas for testing from the second and third patients now in isolation.

All of the isolated patients had recently returned from China

The Health Ministry said the third Jamaican arrived at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday.

It said too that the patient was discovered to have had a fever and was immediately isolated.

"The next steps for this patient will include management of the fever and any other symptoms that develop," said chief medical officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie.

