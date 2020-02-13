NWA to undertake $160 million patching programme in western parishes

Plans are now in high gear to repair several roadways across the Western Region, through a $160 million dollar hot mix patching programme.

The programme will be undertaken by the National Works Agency (NWA) and will begin before the end of February.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that the programme will target approximately 49,000 square metres of roadway.

Ricketts says the programme will see the repair of sections of the Falmouth to Springvale roadway in Trelawny; the Marchmont to Washfoot Gully main road in St James; the stretch of roadway between Riley to Bushmouth in Hanover and the Goodens River to Georges Plain corridor in Westmoreland.

